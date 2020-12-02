UrduPoint.com
Sindh Police Reports 51 New COVID-19 Patients In Three Days

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:58 PM

With 51 new cases reported in last three days, around 3703 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :With 51 new cases reported in last three days, around 3703 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Wednesday.

He told that out of total 1642 tests conducted in three days, as many as 51 cops were tested positive for the virus.

The spokesman said that 20 policemen lost their battle against COVID-19.

He told that currently 202 officers and personnel were under treatment while 3481 had returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

