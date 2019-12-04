Sindh registers 14th case of polio during current year

The Emergency Operation Centre for Polio (EmOC) in Sindh here on Wednesday confirmed 14th case of polio during current year with Munawwar (9 months) being the latest victim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Emergency Operation Centre for Polio (EmOC) in Sindh here on Wednesday confirmed 14th case of polio during current year with Munawwar (9 months) being the latest victim.

The child from UC Karani, tehsil Dokri from Larkana was said to contract wild polio virus (1), with date of onset being November 9 this year and history of having received four doses of oral polio vaccine during special campaigns and three under routine program.

The boy having his left leg paralysed belongs to a family of extremely limited resources while the strain of virus he is affected was identified to be prevalent in the environment of Karachi as well as other parts of Sindh.

EmOC officials were of the opinion that repeated administration of vaccination against polio virus was the major solution to address the situation.

Sindh government in this context plans to have regular campaigns from December this year to June next and in particular context of Karachi a week long exercise is scheduled from December 16.