Sindh reports 10th Covid Induced death

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Pechuho here on Thursday confirmed one more death in the province bringing the total to 10 during past 35 days.

As per detail,the deceased aged 65 years was a resident of Tando Muhammad Khan.

He was brought to a hospital in Hyderabad,as a suspected COVID case on March 28.

He was said to had tested positive and provided needed intervention including being placed on ventilator, however, could not survive.

The minister in her brief statement mentioned that the patient was also recorded with a history of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.