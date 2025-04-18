Sindh Reports Over 20,000 Malaria Cases Amid Rising Trend
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2025 | 03:25 PM
Health officials urge citizens to take preventive measures as threat continues to grow
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) The Sindh Health Department on Friday reported a sharp rise in malaria cases across the province this year.
The officials said that over 20,000 infections recorded between January 1, 2025 and April 16, 2025.
Among the reported cases is a rare but potentially fatal form of the disease—cerebral malaria.
In Karachi alone, 201 cases have been confirmed, with Hyderabad and Larkana also showing significantly high numbers.
The health officials urged the citizens to take preventive measures as the threat continues to grow.
In Karachi, the highest number of cases has been recorded in District South with 77, followed by Malir with 69, West with 30, Korangi with 18, East with five, and Central with two cases.
