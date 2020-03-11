UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Reports Two Fresh Cases Of COVID - 19 On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:01 AM

Sindh reports two fresh cases of COVID - 19 on Tuesday

Two new cases of corona virus disease (COVID-19), belonging to Karachi and Hyderabad respectively were confirmed by Sindh health department officials on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):Two new cases of corona virus disease (COVID-19), belonging to Karachi and Hyderabad respectively were confirmed by Sindh health department officials on Tuesday.

The case found positive in Hyderabad was said to have visited Syria recently and returned to the country via Doha while the one from Karachi had arrived from Iran via Dubai.

The department was said to be in the process of tracking down the contacts, including family members, of the patients concerned for further testing.

The cases registered today have brought the total number of COVID-19 patients to 15 in the province, including that of a young student from Karachi, who after complete recovery has resumed his routine life.

Meanwhile, Engro Corporation Tuesday announced that one of its employee had been tested positive for the COVID-19 and that under circumstances, based on medical advice from the company's doctor and in consultation with relevant experts, the office located on 8th floor of The Harbor Front (THF) building, visited by the affected patient, shall remain closed over the next three days, with business to resume on March 16.

The affected employee of Engro, was said to have attended the office on Friday for a few hours, however, since it is indicated that exposure to the infected person of more than 15 minutes and at a distance of less than one meter may make one more susceptible to contracting the virus, hence only as a precautionary measure, all Engro offices at THF building will be kept closed during the said period.

During the office closure a complete disinfection across all its floors would be ensured while Engro THF employees shall be working from home.

Upon return, employees will be screened for symptoms as a precaution. They as a matter of principle are also advised to monitor their health over the next two weeks and should any flu like symptoms be felt or observed they must consult their doctors for medical advice.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Syria Business Iran Student Dubai Company Doctor Young Hyderabad Doha March May Engro Family All From Employment

Recent Stories

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

17 minutes ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

17 minutes ago

WTO Suspends All Meetings From March 11-20 After E ..

21 minutes ago

European Stock Markets End Tuesday With Moderate L ..

21 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Bans All Mass Events in Capital Until ..

21 minutes ago

US Continues Preparing for Defender Europe 20 Desp ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.