Sindh reports two fresh cases of COVID - 19 on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):Two new cases of corona virus disease (COVID-19), belonging to Karachi and Hyderabad respectively were confirmed by Sindh health department officials on Tuesday.

The case found positive in Hyderabad was said to have visited Syria recently and returned to the country via Doha while the one from Karachi had arrived from Iran via Dubai.

The department was said to be in the process of tracking down the contacts, including family members, of the patients concerned for further testing.

The cases registered today have brought the total number of COVID-19 patients to 15 in the province, including that of a young student from Karachi, who after complete recovery has resumed his routine life.

Meanwhile, Engro Corporation Tuesday announced that one of its employee had been tested positive for the COVID-19 and that under circumstances, based on medical advice from the company's doctor and in consultation with relevant experts, the office located on 8th floor of The Harbor Front (THF) building, visited by the affected patient, shall remain closed over the next three days, with business to resume on March 16.

The affected employee of Engro, was said to have attended the office on Friday for a few hours, however, since it is indicated that exposure to the infected person of more than 15 minutes and at a distance of less than one meter may make one more susceptible to contracting the virus, hence only as a precautionary measure, all Engro offices at THF building will be kept closed during the said period.

During the office closure a complete disinfection across all its floors would be ensured while Engro THF employees shall be working from home.

Upon return, employees will be screened for symptoms as a precaution. They as a matter of principle are also advised to monitor their health over the next two weeks and should any flu like symptoms be felt or observed they must consult their doctors for medical advice.