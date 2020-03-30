Sindh reports two more coronavirus infected deaths

Sindh Minister for Health, Dr Azra Pechuho here on Monday confirmed two more coronavirus infected deaths in the Karachi, bringing the total number of casualty to five during past 33 days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Health, Dr Azra Pechuho here on Monday confirmed two more coronavirus infected deaths in the Karachi, bringing the total number of casualty to five during past 33 days.

Both the deceased aged 52 and 66 respectively belonged to Karachi and were hospitalized after being tested positive for the coronavirus infection three days ago.

The 66-year old patient was said to be suffering from renal failure and was on dialysis for quite some time, while the 52 year old deceased was infected with respiratory problem. Both were confirmed to be victims of local transmission, with no history of foreign travel or coming across people who may have such record.

COVID-19, a self limiting condition, that can be largely prevented through adequate precautions, was said to had triggered complications among the two senior citizens due to their health status, having severely compromised their immunity.