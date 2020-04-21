Singapore extends coronavirus curbs as cases surge

Singapore on Tuesday extended restrictions to fight the coronavirus until early June, the city-state's leader said, as cases surged past 9,000 due to a growing number of infections among migrant workers

The city-state managed to keep its outbreak in check in the early stages due to widespread testing and contact-tracing, but is facing a fast-moving second wave of infections.

Health authorities reported 1,111 cases Tuesday taking the total to 9,125, with the vast majority of new infections in foreign worker dormitories, which have become the epicentre of the city's outbreak.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that restrictions -- which include closures of businesses and schools, and asking people to stay home -- would be extended to June 1.

They were imposed at the start of April and had originally been due toend on May 4.