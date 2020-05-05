UrduPoint.com
Singapore Medics Say Giving Remdesivir To COVID-19 Patients As Part Of Clinical Trials

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:01 PM

Singapore Medics Say Giving Remdesivir to COVID-19 Patients as Part of Clinical Trials

Singapore medics have started giving remdesivir, an anti-viral drug originally developed to treat Ebola, to coronavirus patients as part of clinical trials, Dr Shawn Vasoo, the clinical director at the country's National Centre for Infectious Diseases, told the CNA channel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Singapore medics have started giving remdesivir, an anti-viral drug originally developed to treat Ebola, to coronavirus patients as part of clinical trials, Dr Shawn Vasoo, the clinical director at the country's National Centre for Infectious Diseases, told the CNA channel.

According to Vasoo, those patients who have agreed to take part in the clinical trials will receive either the drug or a placebo.

"Because they are as yet no proven therapies for COVID-19, it is important that robust clinical trials are conducted ... We are still awaiting the publishing of the full results of the NIAID [the United States' National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases] trial and further data on remdesivir, and also trial results (of) other agents," Vasoo told the Singaporean channel.

Initially developed by US manufacturer Gilead Sciences as an Ebola drug, remdesivir has shown a positive effect in treating SARS and MERS.

Last week, the US food and Drug Administration issued an authorization for emergency use of remdesivir in hospitalized patients. Russia, too, is conducting clinical trials of the drug.

