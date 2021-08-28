UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 122 New COVID-19 Cases

Singapore recorded 120 cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 infection and two imported cases Friday, bringing the total tally to 67,050, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release

There are three cases who have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, all of whom were unvaccinated against COVID-19.

They were an 80-years-old man, and two women who were 70-years-old and 90-years-old respectively. In total, 55 have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

Of the locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 47 are linked to the Bugis Junction cluster. Of the remaining 73 cases, 31 are linked to previous cases, and have already been placed on quarantine, 16 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance. The other 26 are currently unlinked.

