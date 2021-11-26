Singapore reports 1,275 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:Singapore recorded 1,275 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 258,785, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

Of the new cases, 1,228 were reported in the community and 31 in migrant worker dormitories, while 16 were imported cases.

A total of 1,251 cases are currently hospitalized. Of them, 206 cases require oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 31 are unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 55 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 56.8 percent, said the MOH.