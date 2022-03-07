Singapore reports 13,158 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 13,158 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 832,821

SINGAPORE, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) --:Singapore reported 13,158 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 832,821.

Of the new cases, 1,665 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 11,493 through ARTs (antigen rapid tests), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 1,610 were local transmissions and 55 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 11,408 local transmissions and 85 imported cases.

A total of 1,437 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 47 cases in intensive care units.

Five more patients have died from complications of COVID-19 infections, bringing the death toll to 1,078, the ministry said.