UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 13,158 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Singapore reports 13,158 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 13,158 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 832,821

SINGAPORE, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) --:Singapore reported 13,158 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 832,821.

Of the new cases, 1,665 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 11,493 through ARTs (antigen rapid tests), according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 1,610 were local transmissions and 55 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 11,408 local transmissions and 85 imported cases.

A total of 1,437 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 47 cases in intensive care units.

Five more patients have died from complications of COVID-19 infections, bringing the death toll to 1,078, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Died Singapore Sunday From

Recent Stories

PM gives task to Sindh governor to contact Jahangi ..

PM gives task to Sindh governor to contact Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan

6 minutes ago
 Brunei reports 4,005 new COVID-19 cases, total clo ..

Brunei reports 4,005 new COVID-19 cases, total close to 90,000

1 minute ago
 Norway's Oyre Slind wins women's Vasaloppet in rec ..

Norway's Oyre Slind wins women's Vasaloppet in record time

1 minute ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures hit new high

Shanghai crude oil futures hit new high

1 minute ago
 Two-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi ..

Two-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi to begin from March 17

1 minute ago
 Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish ministers to meet Satu ..

Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish ministers to meet Saturday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>