UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 1,670 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:04 PM

Singapore reports 1,670 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 1,670 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 252,188

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Singapore reported 1,670 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 252,188.

Of the new cases, 1,577 were in the community, 80 were in migrant worker dormitories and 13 were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

A total of 1,362 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 186 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 44 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care units (ICUs), and 60 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 52.9 percent.

Eight more patients died from complications due to COVID-19 infection in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the death toll to 662, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Died Singapore Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan won the T20I series against Bangladesh

Pakistan won the T20I series against Bangladesh

20 minutes ago
 Some US Media Used as Tool for Campaign Against Ru ..

Some US Media Used as Tool for Campaign Against Russia - Kremlin

17 seconds ago
 Ronaldo pays tribute to 'outstanding human' Solskj ..

Ronaldo pays tribute to 'outstanding human' Solskjaer after sacking

19 seconds ago
 Bulgaria's Incumbent President Wins Run-Off With 6 ..

Bulgaria's Incumbent President Wins Run-Off With 66.72% - Central Election Commi ..

4 minutes ago
 Lebanon Ready for Dialogue With Gulf Countries - F ..

Lebanon Ready for Dialogue With Gulf Countries - Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouha ..

4 minutes ago
 Rosneft Plans to Expand Terminal for Oil Storage i ..

Rosneft Plans to Expand Terminal for Oil Storage in Beirut Port - Lavrov

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.