UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 209 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:26 PM

Singapore reports 209 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally in the country to 277,764

SINGAPORE, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) --:Singapore reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally in the country to 277,764.

Of the new cases, 105 were in the community, four were in migrant worker dormitories and 100 were imported cases, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A total of 377 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 26 cases being critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilization rate is 50.1 percent.

One more patient has died from complications of COVID-19 infections, bringing the death toll to 822.

Related Topics

Died Singapore From

Recent Stories

ENOC Group wins two awards at IdeasUK’s Idea of ..

ENOC Group wins two awards at IdeasUK’s Idea of Year Awards 2021

37 seconds ago
 DEWA receives Saudi Electricity Company delegation ..

DEWA receives Saudi Electricity Company delegation, shares experiences in power ..

46 seconds ago
 Senator Shaukat Tarin takes oath as Federal Minist ..

Senator Shaukat Tarin takes oath as Federal Minister

13 minutes ago
 Rwanda achieves WHO COVID-19 vaccination target

Rwanda achieves WHO COVID-19 vaccination target

4 minutes ago
 Night curfew imposed in Delhi as COVID-19 cases ri ..

Night curfew imposed in Delhi as COVID-19 cases rise

4 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 318 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 318 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.