Singapore reports 209 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) --:Singapore reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally in the country to 277,764.

Of the new cases, 105 were in the community, four were in migrant worker dormitories and 100 were imported cases, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A total of 377 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 26 cases being critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilization rate is 50.1 percent.

One more patient has died from complications of COVID-19 infections, bringing the death toll to 822.