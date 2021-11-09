Singapore reports 2,470 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Singapore reported 2,470 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 220,803

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) --:Singapore reported 2,470 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 220,803.

Of the new cases, 2,307 were in the community, 156 were in migrant worker dormitories and seven were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

A total of 1,725 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 301 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 62 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 67 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 68.5 percent.

An additional 14 deaths in the pandemic were recorded in the country, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 511, the ministry said.