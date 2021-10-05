Singapore reports 2,475 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 2,475 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 106,318

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:Singapore reported 2,475 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 106,318.

Of the new cases, 1,859 were in the community, 601 were in migrant worker dormitories and 15 were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

A total of 1,355 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 226 of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 35 in critical condition in the intensive care units, said the MOH.

Eight more cases have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

Of these, four were male Singaporeans and four were female Singaporeans, aged between 60 and 94 years. Amongst them, three had been unvaccinated against COVID-19, and five had been vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.