Singapore Reports 2,478 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:19 PM

Singapore reported 2,478 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, hitting a new record high and bringing the total tally in the country to 96,521

Of the new cases, 2,022 were in the community, 452 were in migrant worker dormitories and four were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

A total of 1,360 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 204 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 34 in critical condition in the intensive care units, said the MOH.

Two more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 95, the ministry said.

As of Wednesday, 82 percent of the local population have been fully vaccinated, and 85 percent have received at least one dose, according to the MOH.

