Singapore reports 2,573 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Singapore reported 2,573 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,138,001.

Of the new cases, 255 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,318 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 245 were local transmissions and 10 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,266 local transmissions and 52 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 347 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 17 cases in intensive care units.

Two more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,301, the ministry said.