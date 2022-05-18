UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 2,664 New COVID-19 Cases

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :- Singapore reported 2,664 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 1,247,671.

Among the new cases, 2,602 were local transmissions and 62 were imported cases.

Of the local cases, 282 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,320 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 275 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

One death was reported from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 1,367, according to the ministry.

