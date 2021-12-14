Singapore reports 339 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Singapore reported 339 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 273,701

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Singapore reported 339 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 273,701.

Of the new cases, 318 were in the community, six were in migrant worker dormitories and 15 were imported cases, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 575 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 30 cases being critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilization rate is 46.9 percent.

Four more patients have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 798.

