Singapore reports 429 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) --:Singapore reported 429 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally of the disease in the country to 280,290.

Of the new cases, 128 were in the community, four were in migrant worker dormitories and 297 were imported cases, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were 155 new Omicron cases confirmed on Sunday, of which 36 were local and 119 were imported, the ministry said.

A total of 266 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 14 cases being critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilization rate is 41.9 percent.