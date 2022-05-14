UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 4,291 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 05:04 PM

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) --:Singapore reported 4,291 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,236,850.

Of the new cases, 402 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,889 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 388 were local transmissions and 14 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 3,791 were local transmissions and 98 were imported cases.

A total of 266 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with six cases in intensive care units.

