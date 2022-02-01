Singapore reports 4,481 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 4,481 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 352,811

SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) --:Singapore reported 4,481 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 352,811.

Of the new cases, 1,526 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,955 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 1,301 were local transmissions and 225 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,940 local transmissions and 15 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 759 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 10 cases in intensive care units.