Singapore reports 5,010 new COVID-19 cases

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 03:16 PM

Singapore reported 5,010 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,101,438

SINGAPORE, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) --:Singapore reported 5,010 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,101,438.

Of the new cases, 729 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 4,281 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 705 were local transmissions and 24 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 4,189 local transmissions and 92 imported cases.

A total of 585 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 23 cases in intensive care units.

Two more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,270, the ministry said.

