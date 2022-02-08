Singapore reports 7,806 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 7,806 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 405,629

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:Singapore reported 7,806 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 405,629.

Of the new cases, 2,496 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 5,310 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among the PCR cases, 2,341 were local transmissions and 155 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 5,288 local transmissions and 22 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 1,165 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 26 cases in intensive care units.

Three more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 874, the MOH said.