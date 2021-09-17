UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 910 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:27 PM

Singapore reports 910 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 910 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday, bringing the total tally in the city-state to 74,848

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:Singapore reported 910 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday, bringing the total tally in the city-state to 74,848.

Of the new cases, 803 are in the community, 103 in the migrant worker dormitories and the other four are imported ones, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Among the local new cases reported Thursday 244 are seniors above 60 years.

A 72-year-old female Singaporean passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Wednesday.

She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had a history of atypical chest pain, Graves' disease, hypertension and dyslipidemia. In total, 59 have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection in Singapore.

A total of 837 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. There are currently 77 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 12 in critical condition in the ICU, said the MOH. Of those who have fallen very ill, 69 are seniors above 60 years.

Related Topics

Died Singapore From

Recent Stories

FCCI top-slot elections to be held on Sep 22

FCCI top-slot elections to be held on Sep 22

48 seconds ago
 Hundreds of aid trucks 'not returned' from Tigray: ..

Hundreds of aid trucks 'not returned' from Tigray: UN

49 seconds ago
 Ensuring Stability in Eurasia Important Amid Situa ..

Ensuring Stability in Eurasia Important Amid Situation in Afghanistan - Putin

51 seconds ago
 Over two lacs children to be vaccinated in Khyber ..

Over two lacs children to be vaccinated in Khyber district

3 minutes ago
 Morocco registers 2,432 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco registers 2,432 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Somali regional leaders urge end to power struggle ..

Somali regional leaders urge end to power struggle

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.