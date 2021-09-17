Singapore reports 910 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 910 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday, bringing the total tally in the city-state to 74,848

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:Singapore reported 910 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday, bringing the total tally in the city-state to 74,848.

Of the new cases, 803 are in the community, 103 in the migrant worker dormitories and the other four are imported ones, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Among the local new cases reported Thursday 244 are seniors above 60 years.

A 72-year-old female Singaporean passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Wednesday.

She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had a history of atypical chest pain, Graves' disease, hypertension and dyslipidemia. In total, 59 have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection in Singapore.

A total of 837 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. There are currently 77 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 12 in critical condition in the ICU, said the MOH. Of those who have fallen very ill, 69 are seniors above 60 years.