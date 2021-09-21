Singapore reports 917 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:Singapore on Tuesday reported 917 new cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total tally in the country to 78,721.

Of the new cases, 832 were in the community, 78 in migrant worker dormitories and seven were imported cases, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

A total of 1,055 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals. There are currently 128 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 18 in critical condition in the ICU, said the MOH.

As of Sunday, 82 percent of the local population has completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 84 percent has received at least one dose, according to the MOH.