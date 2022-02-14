UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 9,420 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 03:06 PM

Singapore reports 9,420 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 9,420 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 469,495

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:Singapore reported 9,420 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 469,495.

Of the new cases, 2,349 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 7,071 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 2,153 were local transmissions and 196 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 7,042 local transmissions and 29 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 1,272 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 24 cases in intensive care units.

Four more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 897, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Died Singapore Sunday From

Recent Stories

Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vah ..

Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vahidi arrives in Islamabad

8 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Haris Rauf says Lahore crowd is exceptio ..

PSL 2022: Haris Rauf says Lahore crowd is exceptional

20 minutes ago
 Indonesia reports 44,526 newly-confirmed COVID-19 ..

Indonesia reports 44,526 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 111 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 Tourism sector in Namibia premiers 'Walk for Love' ..

Tourism sector in Namibia premiers 'Walk for Love' initiative to propel growth

2 minutes ago
 Netherlands wins Olympic gold in women's 3,000m sh ..

Netherlands wins Olympic gold in women's 3,000m short track relay, Liu crowned i ..

2 minutes ago
 Sweden recommends fourth jab for over-80s

Sweden recommends fourth jab for over-80s

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>