Singapore reports 97 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) --:Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 97 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total tally in the country to 65,605.

The new infections included 93 locally transmitted cases, of which 56 were linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine, eight were linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance, and 29 were currently unlinked.

There were four more imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

A total of 546 cases are currently warded in the hospital. Most are well and under observation. There are currently 38 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and seven in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

MOH said that a 63-year-old male Singaporean has passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Aug. 5. In total, 41 have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection in Singapore.