UrduPoint.com

Singapore Reports 97 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:25 PM

Singapore reports 97 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 97 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total tally in the country to 65,605

SINGAPORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) --:Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 97 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total tally in the country to 65,605.

The new infections included 93 locally transmitted cases, of which 56 were linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine, eight were linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance, and 29 were currently unlinked.

There were four more imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

A total of 546 cases are currently warded in the hospital. Most are well and under observation. There are currently 38 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and seven in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

MOH said that a 63-year-old male Singaporean has passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Aug. 5. In total, 41 have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection in Singapore.

Related Topics

Male Singapore From

Recent Stories

Govt urged to decide pending cases before FPCCI pr ..

Govt urged to decide pending cases before FPCCI presidential election

2 minutes ago
 Korda weathers storm to complete US Olympic golf d ..

Korda weathers storm to complete US Olympic golf double

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 pulls a cat out from deep well in Lowe ..

Rescue 1122 pulls a cat out from deep well in Lower Dir

2 minutes ago
 FBR regional office launches crackdown against tax ..

FBR regional office launches crackdown against tax evader

2 minutes ago
 Mass evacuations as Greece fires rage on

Mass evacuations as Greece fires rage on

19 minutes ago
 COVID-19 community transmission substantial or hig ..

COVID-19 community transmission substantial or high in most of U.S.: CDC

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.