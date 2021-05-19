UrduPoint.com
Singapore Slams Top Indian Official For Calling New COVID-19 Strain 'Singapore Variant'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:27 PM

Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday criticized New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for calling the new coronavirus variant affecting children "Singapore variant," saying that politicians should stick to facts

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday criticized New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for calling the new coronavirus variant affecting children "Singapore variant," saying that politicians should stick to facts.

The statement made by the New Delhi head on Twitter on Tuesday sparked a strong backlash among the Singaporean leadership. In particular, the official said that the highly dangerous coronavirus variant, initially detected in Singapore, could reach the Indian capital in the form of a third wave, calling on the national authorities to immediately halt air traffic with the city-state.

"Politicians should stick to facts! There is no 'Singapore variant'," Balakrishnan tweeted, attaching a scientific article saying that one variant first detected in India might be more transmissible than existing variants and could trigger the surge in the country.

The Singaporean government, in turn, conveyed via its representative in India strong objection over Kejriwal's tweet, saying that declaring a new coronavirus variant was beyond the official's competence.

"Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet on 'Singapore variant.' High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy," ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter.

The Indian authorities were quick to respond to growing dissatisfaction among the Singaporean leadership and allay concerns. In particular, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar turned to the social network to recall that the two countries had been "solid partners in the fight against Covid-19" and note the city-state's important role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier.

"However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India," he added.

Balakrishnan responded by thanking his Indian counterpart and calling for focusing "on resolving the situation in our respective countries and helping one another."

