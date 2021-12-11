UrduPoint.com

Singapore To Administer Over 2Mln COVID-19 Vaccines In December, January - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 04:34 PM

Singapore is planning to administer more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in December and January, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Singapore is planning to administer more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in December and January, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Saturday.

The city state's health ministry announced on Friday approving the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children aged five to 11 as well as extending the vaccination booster program to those aged 18 to 29 from December 14.

"With these changes, we expect to administer over two million doses of vaccines over two months in Dec 2021 and Jan 2022," Ong said in a statement on Facebook.

Singapore has fully vaccinated 87% of the population and administered booster shots to 30%.

