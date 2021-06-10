UrduPoint.com
Singapore To Ease Curbs As Virus Cases Fall

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Singapore will begin slowly easing a month-long partial lockdown from next week after the curbs succeeded in stemming a coronavirus outbreak, authorities said Thursday.

The city-state has weathered the pandemic largely unscathed but saw an uptick in local transmissions in recent weeks as new variants spread.

Fresh restrictions were introduced in mid-May, including a cap on the size of social gatherings at two, the closure of schools and a ban on dining-in at restaurants.

With cases falling steadily, maximum sizes for gatherings will be lifted to five from Monday, and bigger groups will be allowed at events such as live performances.

