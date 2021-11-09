Singapore Will Not Pay to Treat Unvaccinated COVID-19 Patients From December 8

The Singaporean government has announced that starting from December 8 it will not cover medical bills for coronavirus treatment of citizens who chose not to get vaccinated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Singaporean government has announced that starting from December 8 it will not cover medical bills for coronavirus treatment of citizens who chose not to get vaccinated.

As of now, those unvaccinated make up a sizeable majority of COVID-19 patients who require intensive inpatient care. The city-state's health ministry noted on Monday that these people "disproportionately contribute to the strain on (the nation's) healthcare resources."

"Hence, from 8 December 2021, we will begin charging COVID-19 patients who are unvaccinated by choice. This will apply to all unvaccinated COVID-19 patients admitted on or after 8 December 2021 to hospitals .

.. COVID-19 medical bills for those who are ineligible for vaccination will still be fully paid for by the government, i.e. children under 12 years old or medically ineligible persons," the health ministry said in a statement.

The government has been covering medical bills for COVID-19 treatment of all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders since the pandemic broke out in early 2020, the statement added.

Singapore started vaccinating citizens on December 30, 2020, with the vaccine portfolio including shots by Pfizer and Moderna. To date, 85% of Singapore's population are fully immunized against the coronavirus.