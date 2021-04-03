UrduPoint.com
Single Dose CanSino Vaccine Administration To Commence From April 5 Onwards, NCOC Told

Sat 03rd April 2021

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday was apprised that the single dose CanSino Covid vaccine administration would commence in all the provinces from Monday (5 April) onwards

The NCOC morning session held with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in chair through video link and co-chaired by National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

The Forum emphasised that all Covid Vaccination Centers should ensure to facilitate above 65 years age individuals who already have been allowed walk-in vaccination facility.

The Forum was informed that keeping in view the increasing Covid-19 disease spread, 594 more oxygen beds have been added to dedicated Covid health facilities with special focus on Swat and Peshwar.

The Forum also decided to enhance monitoring mechanism to check violation of preventive COVID SOPs.

The Forum also discussed the establishment of call centres at District level to pursue registered senior citizen for vaccination to further enhance the efficacy of this reach-out drive.

All registered citizens were encouraged to get themselves vaccinated, the Forum added.

