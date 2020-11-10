UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sinovac Says 'confident' Of Vaccine Safety After Brazil Trial Halted

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:26 PM

Sinovac says 'confident' of vaccine safety after Brazil trial halted

Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech on Tuesday stood by the safety of its Covid-19 vaccine after Brazilian regulators halted trials in the South American country citing an "adverse incident" involving a volunteer recipient

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech on Tuesday stood by the safety of its Covid-19 vaccine after Brazilian regulators halted trials in the South American country citing an "adverse incident" involving a volunteer recipient.

"We are confident in the safety of the vaccine," Sinovac said in a statement, adding that the adverse incident was "unrelated to the vaccine".

tjx/rox/axn

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

Peshawar Excise police recover 156 Kg hashish

4 minutes ago

Pashinyan Says Clashes Continue in Karabakh Despit ..

4 minutes ago

10 criminals , 1750 grams Charas seized

4 minutes ago

UK unemployment rate rises to 4.8%: official data

8 minutes ago

Brik kiln workers call for providing unemployment ..

8 minutes ago

Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.