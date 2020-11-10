Sinovac Says 'confident' Of Vaccine Safety After Brazil Trial Halted
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:26 PM
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech on Tuesday stood by the safety of its Covid-19 vaccine after Brazilian regulators halted trials in the South American country citing an "adverse incident" involving a volunteer recipient.
"We are confident in the safety of the vaccine," Sinovac said in a statement, adding that the adverse incident was "unrelated to the vaccine".
