Sinovac says 'confident' of vaccine safety after Brazil trial halted

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech on Tuesday stood by the safety of its Covid-19 vaccine after Brazilian regulators halted trials in the South American country citing an "adverse incident" involving a volunteer recipient.

"We are confident in the safety of the vaccine," Sinovac said in a statement, adding that the adverse incident was "unrelated to the vaccine".

