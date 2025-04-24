- Home
- Health
- Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide medicine supply
Sit-in On National Highway Against Six Canals Causes Suspension To Nationwide Medicine Supply
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 24, 2025 | 05:21 PM
Critical medicines are now being sent via air routes while logistics companies have also stopped accepting stock for ground transportation
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2025) The nationwide supply of medicine from Karachi has been suspended due to to sit-ins on the National Highway over six canals’ project in Sindh.
The closure of highways during the protest has disrupted the delivery of medicines from Karachi to Punjab and other provinces.
As a result, the critical medicines are now being sent via air routes while the logistics companies have also stopped accepting stock for ground transportation.
According to Abdul Samad Memon, Chairman of the Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association, the highway closures are causing serious disruptions in the supply of medicines.
The medicines sent via road are stuck, and now essential medicines are being delivered through air transport.
He stated that there is currently no immediate risk of a medicine shortage in other cities as each city typically maintains a one- to one-and-a-half-month stock.
Moreover, the most medicines requiring cold chain management are usually sent by air anyway.
However, he warned that if the road blockages continue for an extended period, the country could face a shortage of medicines.
Recent Stories
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
More Stories From Health
-
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide medicine supply1 minute ago
-
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed18 hours ago
-
Kidney transplant operation to be held in BINUQ on April 252 days ago
-
AST performs 6,000 free surgeries for cataract patients monthly; Dr. Sabihuddin Ahmed2 days ago
-
Health Authority marks the launch of Polio Campaign3 days ago
-
KP marks World TB Day with renewed commitment to eliminate Tuberculosis3 days ago
-
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson5 days ago
-
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend6 days ago
-
MIH conducts free Autism camp8 days ago
-
‘Pyari Beti’ initiative: MBBS students to earn marks through community service13 days ago
-
World Homeopathy Day on April 1015 days ago
-
TB awareness symposium held in Kohat16 days ago