Open Menu

Sit-in On National Highway Against Six Canals Causes Suspension To Nationwide Medicine Supply

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 24, 2025 | 05:21 PM

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide medicine supply

Critical medicines are now being sent via air routes while logistics companies have also stopped accepting stock for ground transportation

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2025) The nationwide supply of medicine from Karachi has been suspended due to to sit-ins on the National Highway over six canals’ project in Sindh.

The closure of highways during the protest has disrupted the delivery of medicines from Karachi to Punjab and other provinces.

As a result, the critical medicines are now being sent via air routes while the logistics companies have also stopped accepting stock for ground transportation.

According to Abdul Samad Memon, Chairman of the Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association, the highway closures are causing serious disruptions in the supply of medicines.

The medicines sent via road are stuck, and now essential medicines are being delivered through air transport.

He stated that there is currently no immediate risk of a medicine shortage in other cities as each city typically maintains a one- to one-and-a-half-month stock.

Moreover, the most medicines requiring cold chain management are usually sent by air anyway.

However, he warned that if the road blockages continue for an extended period, the country could face a shortage of medicines.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Shortage Protest Punjab Road From

Recent Stories

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

1 minute ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

33 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

51 minutes ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

57 minutes ago
 Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

8 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

18 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

18 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

18 hours ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

18 hours ago

More Stories From Health