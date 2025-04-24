Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide medicine supply

(@Abdulla99267510)

Critical medicines are now being sent via air routes while logistics companies have also stopped accepting stock for ground transportation

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2025) The nationwide supply of medicine from Karachi has been suspended due to to sit-ins on the National Highway over six canals’ project in Sindh.

The closure of highways during the protest has disrupted the delivery of medicines from Karachi to Punjab and other provinces.

As a result, the critical medicines are now being sent via air routes while the logistics companies have also stopped accepting stock for ground transportation.

According to Abdul Samad Memon, Chairman of the Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association, the highway closures are causing serious disruptions in the supply of medicines.

The medicines sent via road are stuck, and now essential medicines are being delivered through air transport.

He stated that there is currently no immediate risk of a medicine shortage in other cities as each city typically maintains a one- to one-and-a-half-month stock.

Moreover, the most medicines requiring cold chain management are usually sent by air anyway.

However, he warned that if the road blockages continue for an extended period, the country could face a shortage of medicines.