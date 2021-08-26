Site identification process for cancer hospital in city begins

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The site identification process for the construction of a cancer hospital in the city has been started.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad paid a visit to the proposed 15 acres to state land sites at Mouza Alamgir and Mouza Larr here on Thursday.

Mr. Ali Shahzad was ordered to early complete the site identification process for the cancer hospital.

He said that the Chief Minister Punjab has a special interest regarding maximum health facilities in South Punjab.

He said that the construction work on the cancer hospital would be started along with the completion of Nishtar II hospital.

The construction of a cancer hospital would provide health facilities to cancer patients of the area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Tayyib Khan and Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair gave a briefing to DC on the project.