UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sitting At Home Or At Work: Which Is Worse For Heart Health?

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:04 PM

Sitting at home or at work: Which is worse for heart health?

New research has found that not all forms of sedentariness are equal when it comes to the extent to which they put heart health at risk.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) New research has found that not all forms of sedentariness are equal when it comes to the extent to which they put heart health at risk.Sitting on the couch, watching tv could increase heart risk more than sitting at a desk doing office work.We already know that a sedentary lifestyle, in which a person sits down for long periods every day and gets little exercise, is bad for health in general and heart health in particular.However, in a new study, researchers from the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University in New York City, NY, have found that there is a difference between occupational sitting (sitting at work) and leisure time sitting (sitting at home, watching TV).The researchers worked specifically with a cohort of African American people, aiming to fill a gap in the research to date, which has primarily focused on white Europeans.

Nevertheless, they believe that despite the specificity of the study cohort, the findings could apply to everyone, regardless of ethnicity.

And, the investigation revealed a perhaps surprising distinction: The time that a person spends sitting on the couch at home, watching TV, is much more likely to increase their risk of heart problems than the time they spend sitting at work."Our findings show that how you spend your time outside of work may matter more when it comes to heart health," explains study author Keith Diaz, Ph.D.The solution to this problem may be to spend more time being not just active, but intensely active, the researcher notes."Even if you have a job that requires you to sit for long periods of time, replacing the time you spend sitting at home with strenuous exercise could reduce your risk of heart disease and death," says Diaz.Diaz and team explain their findings and suggest a possible explanation for these results in a study paper that appeared yesterday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Related Topics

Job Columbia New York May TV All From

Recent Stories

Lego parent buys Madame Tussauds owner Merlin for ..

27 seconds ago

Putin, Trump Discuss Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Ukrai ..

28 seconds ago

How calcium in coronary arteries can predict futur ..

30 seconds ago

Hypertension: Looking beyond the classic risk fact ..

31 seconds ago

Putin, Trump End Their 1.5 Hour-Long Talks on G20 ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Actively Engaged in WTO Reform Talks - Deve ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.