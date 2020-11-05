UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Confirmed, 581 Suspected Cases Of Dengue Reported

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:37 PM

Six confirmed, 581 suspected cases of dengue reported

As many as six new confirmed and 581 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as six new confirmed and 581 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday,five confirmed cases were reported in Lahore,while one case was reported from Bahawalpur.

All suspected cases of dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests were conducted.

So far 163 cases of dengue were confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 152 cases were discharged after recovery and currently 11 patients were under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 6,823 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur January From Government

Recent Stories

Collective celebration of milad-e- Mustafa (pbuh) ..

1 minute ago

Five deaths,338 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ..

1 minute ago

Police in New York Arrest Around 60 People During ..

1 minute ago

Tests of European-Russian Mars Mission's Parachute ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, China May Keep Trade at Pre-Crisis Level i ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close 3.25% higher

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.