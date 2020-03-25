UrduPoint.com
Six Corona Suspects Admitted To Hospital In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:23 PM

Six corona suspects admitted to hospital in Faisalabad

Six suspects of coronavirus were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Six suspects of coronavirus were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Medical Superintendent General Hospital Dr Ejaz Akhtar said on Wednesday that Naseem, Amir, Fauji Safdar, Romail, Umar Akram and Kamran were brought to the hospital on suspicion of coronavirus.

He said that samples of their blood had been sent to laboratory for analysis.

The suspected patients would be discharged after their blood reports determine coronavirus negative, otherwise, they would be treated in the hospital, he added.

The MS said that best medical treatment arrangements had been made in the hospital for corona patients.

"We have requested the health department for the provision of ventilators in the hospital, which assured that the facility would be provided on propriety basis", he said.

