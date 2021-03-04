Six-day free medical camp held for Khyber distt Bara

Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held a six-day free medical camp in Khyber District Bara and examined a total of 5733 patients free of cost

The camp was set up in different areas of District Khyber Bara including Zawa Bara, Jarobi, Paindi China, Gaybi Neeka, Fort Slope Bara, Sheen Kamar and Stoori Khel.

DG Health Dr Muhammad Niaz told media that the camp was held under the supervision of Program Manager Dr. Wisal Mehmood Khan in which the patients were checked up by male and female doctors of Peshawar district.

During the camp specialist doctors checked for various diseases and added that the total patients include 1622 male and 1586 female and 2379 children patients.

Dr Muhammad Niaz said that such camps should be held in future also. People of the area expressed gratitude to Director General Health Services for arranging the camp.