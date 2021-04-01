Six employees of CM House, office test positive

:Six employees of Chief Minister House and office were tested positive for coronavirus infection here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Six employees of Chief Minister House and office were tested positive for coronavirus infection here on Thursday.

According to a statement issued from the CM Office, the Chief Minister has limited his routine activities after a report of six employees being infected with the virus.

The medical tests for coronavirus were termed compulsory for all the employees of CM House and office after six employees tested positive.

A complete ban was also imposed on casual visits of people to CM Secretariat.

The Chief Minister has also limited his meetings with the elected representatives and decided to chair such meetings through video link.

It was further decided that strict implementation of SOPs including social distancing would be maintained in unavoidable meetings at CM House.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the general public to adopt all precautionary measures against the virus and ensure strict adherence to the SOPs.

He said cases of coronavirus were on the rise and people must ensure wearing of face masks.