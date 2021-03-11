Six hospitalized for food poisoning

Six members of a family including two children were admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Rawalpindi on Thursday due to consuming contaminated food

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Six members of a family including two children were admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Rawalpindi on Thursday due to consuming contaminated food.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the family members lost consciousness after having 'Chana Chaat' in their house at Dhok Noor, Ali Chowk Dhamial Road.

After receiving a call, the rescue staff reached the house and shifted the patients including two children to the hospital.

They were identified as Ishrat wife of Irfan, 45 years old, Laila w/o Mohsin, 21 years, Shayan Ali son of Abid Ali, five years, Rida Zahra daughter of Hammad, two years, Fakhar Abbas s/o Altaf Shah, 25 years and Muhammad Rizwan s/o Rizwan Hussain, 85 years.

Doctors at the BBH said the condition of the patients was stable. However, police have started an investigation into the incident and sent food samples to laboratory for examination.

The family members later said the 'Chana Chaat' they consumed was prepared at home.