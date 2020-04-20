UrduPoint.com
Six Members Of Tableeghi Jamaat Diagnoses Coronavirus Positive

Mon 20th April 2020 | 02:22 PM

Six members of Tableeghi Jamaat diagnoses coronavirus positive

Six out of 10 members of Tableeghi Jamaat were diagnosed coronavirus positive in Sukkur after their retesting on Sunday evening

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Six out of 10 members of Tableeghi Jamaat were diagnosed coronavirus positive in Sukkur after their retesting on Sunday evening.

According to reports,10 members of Tableeghi Jamaat, who hailed from Punjab, had negative test reports. However, the Sukkur administration conducted retesting upon their arrival and found six out of 10 coronavirus positive. District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Dr Shabbir Ahmed said five corona positive patients belonged to Punjab, while one of them was from Pano Aqil, Sukkur district.

DHO Sukkur further said as many as 401 members of Tableeghi Jamaat hailed from other parts of the country, including Manshera, Peshawar, Swat, Bajaur, and Quetta, who had completed their quarantine period in Yousuf Mosque and tested negative.

They were allowed to go home. He said in this regard, transportation and other facilities were arranged for them.

Dr Shabbir Ahmed said 63 coronavirus positive cases were being facilitated in quarantine centre, Sukkur, and refused to comment on the credibility of the test kits, as all the 10 members of Tableeghi Jamaat were earlier tested negative in Punjab. Meanwhile, four more members of Tableeghi Jamaat were declared coronavirus positive after their tests in Mehrabpur and the number of corona positive cases rose up to 19 in Naushahro Feroze district.

