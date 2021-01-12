UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six More Corona Patients Die In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:12 PM

Six more corona patients die in Faisalabad

Six more patients died of the COVID-19 in Faisalabad,while 53 people tested positive during past two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Six more patients died of the COVID-19 in Faisalabad,while 53 people tested positive during past two days. According to the health department spokesperson here on Tuesday, the number of deaths reached 359 since March last year.

He further said that 2009 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories during the period.

He said total active cases in Faisalabad reached 545,while 6,652 patients had so far been recovered. He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients, adding that 88 patients, including 36 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 37, including seven confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak Navy submarines’ missiles successfully hit t ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Lymphoma Patient Acquired 18 COVID-19 Muta ..

18 minutes ago

Israel's active COVID-19 cases hit record high of ..

18 minutes ago

PHA to organize 'Jashan-e-Baharan' festival

21 minutes ago

Caracas to Host Russian-Venezuelan Intergovernment ..

21 minutes ago

PTI govt utilizing all resources for country's pro ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.