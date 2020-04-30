UrduPoint.com
Six More Coronavirus Patients Recovered In AJK, No New Positive Case Reported

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:18 PM

Six more coronavirus patients recovered in AJK, no new positive case reported

Six more coronavirus patients recovered in AJK, no new positive case reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) six coronavirus positive patients have been fully recovered and discharged from DHQ Hospital Rawalakot on Thursday.

According to the report issued by AJK Health Department, no new coronavirus positive case was reported in the AJK on second consecutive day. Samples of 71 new suspects were also taken in last 24 hours.

The report stated that total of 2038 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 1838 had been received with 66 positive cases. Out of 66 coronavirus positive cases, 43 had been fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities across the state.

Out of 23 active cases, eight in Palandri DHQ Hospital, six in isolation hospital Muzaffarabad, two in THQ Hospital Dudhyal, two in DHQ Hospital Bagh and five in DHQ Hospital Kotli.

Three positive patients belonged to Sargodha, Pakistan were also under treatment in DHQ hospital Kotli.

1769 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 200 cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

The government has established 61 quarantine centers in all ten districts of the state while officials of the health departments deputed at entry points of the state were busy round the clock in screening of the visitors.

PCR testing is being done at Virology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, CMH Rawalakot and Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur.

