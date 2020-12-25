UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six More Die From Coronavirus, 39 New Cases Reported In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 03:47 PM

Six more die from coronavirus, 39 new cases reported in Faisalabad

Six more patients died from the coronavirus while 39 people were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Six more patients died from the coronavirus while 39 people were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department on Friday said the total number of deaths had reached 332 since March this year.

He said 1,303 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories, adding that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 409 while 6,181 patients had so far recovered.

He said 550 beds were allocated in the Allied Hospital and 85 in the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients.

He said 112 patients, including 47 confirmed cases,were under treatment in theAllied Hospital while 35, including 10 confirmed, were admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Boko Haram kills seven in Christmas Eve attack

46 seconds ago

S.Africa rejects claim its Covid variant more dang ..

48 seconds ago

Cards from across Iraq bring Christmas cheer to Ch ..

49 seconds ago

Indian PM makes fresh appeal to farmers protesting ..

51 seconds ago

Skating star Hanyu makes stylish return to competi ..

53 seconds ago

Mushtaq Ghani felicitates Christians on Christmas

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.