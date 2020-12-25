Six more die from coronavirus, 39 new cases reported in Faisalabad

Six more patients died from the coronavirus while 39 people were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Six more patients died from the coronavirus while 39 people were tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department on Friday said the total number of deaths had reached 332 since March this year.

He said 1,303 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories, adding that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 409 while 6,181 patients had so far recovered.

He said 550 beds were allocated in the Allied Hospital and 85 in the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients.

He said 112 patients, including 47 confirmed cases,were under treatment in theAllied Hospital while 35, including 10 confirmed, were admitted to the DHQ Hospital.