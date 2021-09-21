Six more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

Another six patients died of COVID-19 while 59 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Another six patients died of COVID-19 while 59 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Tuesday that 1,201 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,213 while 23,736 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 200 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 75 at DHQ Hospital and 48 at General Hospital. He further said that 768 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

