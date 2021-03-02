Six more die of coronavirus in KP

At least six more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2085 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :At least six more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2085 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report from the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday said that 192 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 72615.

The report further said that 97 patients of coronavirus infection gained recovery during the same period after which the number of recovered people reached 68128 in the province.