Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 04:33 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Six more people died from fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,669 in the Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, as many as 1,669 people had died in the district since the start of the pandemic, out of which 1271 Rawalpindi's residents and 398 from outside districts.

The report updated that 104 more were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 45,417 in the district, including 42,069 from Rawalpindi and 3,348 from other districts.

Among the new cases, the report said that 27 belonged to the Potohar town,24 from Rawalpindi Cantonment,17 from Rawal town, nine from Kallar Syedan, six from Gujjar Khan, five from Islamabad, four from Taxila and Kahutta, two each from AJK, Attock and Chakwal while one of each case has arrived from Sheikupura and Murree.

"Presently,107 patients are admitted to eight health facilities, including 57 in the Institute of Urology,29 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, seven in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, five in the Holy Family Hospital, four in the District Headquarters Hospital, two in the Hearts International Hospital and one of each in the Attock, Bilal hospital, and Begum Akhtar Memorial trust.

" As many as 5,192,885 people, including 44,593 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive on March 10, 2021, it informed.

The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 44 stable and 57 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 1,370 were quarantined, including 1,263 homes and 107 isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,920 samples were collected, out of which 1,816 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.41 per cent.

