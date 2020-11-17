Six more patients died of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

Another six patients lost their lives due to Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 206 since March this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Another six patients lost their lives due to Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 206 since March this year.

Nishtar hospital focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Sakina Bibi (70), M.

Shareef (70), Sarfazar (46), Dilbar Hussain (58), Zubair Usman (40) and Nayyar Sultan (56), passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Sakina Bibi, M.Shareef hailed from Burewala, Sarfaraz and Nayyar from Multan and Zubair Usman belonged to Shujabadad and Dilbar from Jatoi, he informed.

Eighty-four patients are positive and 41 are suspected out of total 171 cases, he concluded.